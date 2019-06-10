Million dollar Lexus: Iconic Japanese supercar for sale in NZ

When it hit showrooms in 2011, the Lexus LFA made an immediate impression.

Here was a supercar from a brand best known (at the time, anyway) for cars that would clog parking lots at golf clubs and rest homes. Yet, it landed to incredible reception from critics. Most famously, Jeremy Clarkson — you may have heard of him — claimed it was the best car he had ever driven. Not one of the best ... the best.

“If someone were to offer me the choice of any car that had ever been made ever, I would like a dark blue Lexus LFA,” is the quote.

There are many elements of the LFA that made it a little bit special. The 1LR-GUE naturally aspirated V10 engine didn't make enormous power (412kW, 480Nm) but made one of the best sounds in motoring. The cabin, like most Lexus cabins today, was a weird handmade sci-fi treat filled with odd shapes and futuristic displays. And, there was the well publicised fact that Lexus lost money on all 500 LFAs. It was a true passion project.

If that all sounds like a bit of you, then good news — there's one for sale in New Zealand. The catch? It's priced at $995,000.

Trade in Warehouse in Christchurch have the car listed for sale. They state that it's the only Lexus LFA in New Zealand, and one of only 140 built in right-hand drive.

It isn't quite a 'New Zealand new' example, but did land here five years ago with only 129 delivery kilometres on the clock and "plastic delivery films still intact on every surface". Since that delivery, this LFA has done more than 5000km. But, that may still be classed as 'low kilometres' to a collector.

