Mitsubishi unveils the Pajero Sport's bold new look

Mitsubishi is seeking to capitalise on its booming fortunes in New Zealand and Australia.

The Japanese brand was the fourth most popular passenger vehicle brand in the country last year, in part due to its focus on SUVs and utes.

Now another member of its SUV stable is getting a serious makeover to appeal to even more buyers.

Mitsubishi has detailed the updated Pajero Sport, which shares its underpinnings with the Triton dual-cab ute.

Highlighting the update is new aggressive styling, reinvigorated interior and a big cache of active safety gear.

Its new angular face, with expanses of chrome is borrowed from the Triton, gives the Pajero Sport a more recognisable front.

Interior tech gets a boost from a new eight-inch digital instrument display and the infotainment touchscreen of similar size runs Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Helpful additions include hands-free tailgate, adaptive cruise control and auto parking brake.

There is extra safety gear, too — autonomous emergency braking, blind spot warning, lane change assist and rear cross traffic alert.

Four off-road specific driving modes — gravel, mud/snow, sand and rock, each regulating slip and grip to best suit the surface — burnish the Pajero Sport’s 4WD capabilities.

