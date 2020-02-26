Most reliable car brands revealed in J.D. Power survey

A newcomer has shocked the established car makers and risen to the top of trusted reliability rankings.

Luxury brand Genesis — the luxury offshoot of Hyundai — has topped the highly respected JD Power US Dependability survey, which is now in its 31st year. The research ranks the number of problems per 100 vehicles over a three-year ownership period.

While they’ll be popping champagne corks at Genesis, some of its luxury rivals have fared poorly in the ratings.

Land Rover and Jaguar ranked last and third last in the survey, while Volvo, Mercedes-Benz and Audi both had below average scores.

Genesis topped the survey with 89 problems per 100 vehicles during the past year.

The North American boss of Genesis, Mark Del Rosso, said the award showed the brand’s commitment to reliability.

“These awards, given years after these cars were initially sold, demonstrate our commitment to providing industry-leading reliability,” said Mr Del Ross.

The next best was Lexus with 100. Local favourite Toyota was also a winner coming in at fifth.

Some of the biggest improvers were Ford (126), Mazda (130) and Volkswagen (116) which dramatically reduced the number of issues compared to the past year.

From Consumer New Zealand's report, we seem to follow this trend with Japanese brands such as Toyota, Nissan and Subaru taking the tops spots for reliability.

In the survey that was conducted just last year, the Toyota Vitz was the most reliable in the small car segment, while the Holden Barina was the least. In the medium-sized segment, the Nissan Leaf is the most reliable and the Peugeot 306, 307, and 308 models were the least.

In the large car segment, the discontinued Ford Falcon was the least reliable, while Toyota's popular Aurion scored the best.

Interestingly, the Subaru XV took out the most reliable spot in the extremely competitive SUV segment, while Ford makes another appearance at the lower end with the Territory.

- News.com.au