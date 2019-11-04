Multi million dollar beasts: Okuyama supercars emerge for sale online

For most millionaires, or even billionaires, a couple of Lamborghinis sitting in the garage is enough to satisfy their exotic car urges, some even fork out the cash for special edition supercars, but they're still relatively common compared to these two creations.

Most supercars are churned out in the hundreds or even thousands, but the Kode0 and Kode57 are two extremely rare exotics that take exclusivity to the next level.

These two examples are based on common supercars, but are designed by Japan's Ken Okuyama, who has worked as the creative director at Pininfarina. In this position, Okuyuma penned a range of iconic cars such as the Ferrari Enzo, the fifth-generation Maserati Quattroporte.

While these vehicles were some of his most iconic designs, the ones styled under his own Ken Okuyama Design label are by the far the exclusive, expensive, and outlandish.

Unveiled back in 2016 in Pebble Beach, the Kode57 Enji was based on the Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano (one of Okuyama's previous design) and rebodied as a tribute to the 250 Testa Rossa. This open-top beast was powered by a Novitec-tuned 6.0-litre V12 that pumps out over 520kW.

While it doesn't were the same striking red paintwork as the Kode57, the Kode0 is just as dramatically styled. You might be able to tell that it was based on a Lamborghini Aventador, and powered by the car's 6.5-litre V12.

Some drastic styling changes include the vented doors (A-vent-a-dor?), drastic silver and green paintwork that looks somewhat like a closed-door respray, and the LFA-esque rear end.

Both of these vehicles are currently listed on Jamesedition.com, and the price is available on request. Estimating the prices is a difficult task, but considering that owners had to supply their own six-figure supercars, and then pay Okuyama $2 million to redesign it, we wouldn't be surprised to see these hit the 10 figure mark.