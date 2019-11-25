Mustang enthusiasts hit out at Ford over the Mach-E's name

Just when you thought that the new Toyota Supra was about to take the title of '2019's most controversial car' home without a battle, Ford decided to pull the covers off the bold Mach-E, the electric Mustang SUV.

To strip the BMW/Toyota coupe of that title, Ford would have to not only turn the Mustang into an SUV, but also replaced the big beefy 5.0 V8 with an electric drive train, and that's exactly what they went and did.

Click here to view all Ford Mustangs on Driven

As one would expect, this electric SUV was extremely polarising in the automotive community, with some denouncing the blue oval for pulling such a stunt, while other commending the brand's boldness, and confidence to develop the Mustang's brand.

One group in particular who took offense to the controversial move was the Mustang Club of America. With more than 2.1 million likes, it is one of the biggest Mustang communities in the world, and members had a few choice words to say about the name of Ford's electric SUV.

Upon the vehicle's unveiling president of the club Steve Prewitt commended Ford by saying: “the Mustang Mach-E is not a Mustang Pony car in the typical sense, but is is a logical move in continuing the legacy of Mustang, specifically in design and innovation in the electric car market.”

Despite Prewitt's kind words, predictably, other members of the group weren't so open-minded about the move, and slammed both Steve and Ford. "Shame on you Steve Prewitt," one commenter said.

"Carol Shelby once said 'There is no replacement for displacement'. That statement embodies what a Mustang has always been. To hang the Mustang name on an SUV is blasphemous. You may sell a few SUVs to the hipsters, but you are seriously alienating the Mustang enthusiasts."

The post received other negative feedback, with some even questioning Prewitt's allegiances, "How much money did Ford give the club to give this positive review?" one added.

Adding to this, a past president of the Mustang Club of America gave his two cents when speaking on USA Today. "I am not happy with it personally. Even today, if I close my eyes and picture a car, I picture a ’65 Mustang. Telling me you’re coming with an electric Mustang, you’re not spinning my wheels," Steve McCarley said.

Despite this controversy, Ford seems to be charging ahead with the Mach-E's development, even hinting at the fact that a track-focused Shelby version of the electric SUV is in the works.