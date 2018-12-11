New entry-level Mercedes-Benz here in February

Mercedes-Benz New Zealand will introduce a new entry-level A 180 hatchback model in February.

The new A 180 hatchback will sell for $54,400, and will include the new MBUX multimedia system that is standard across the Mercedes-Benz A-Class range of models.

It includes the two digital 10.25-inch screens and the inituitive "Hey Mercedes" interface that carries out verbal commands, and can learn the habits and preferences of drivers, and prompt them with helpful suggestions.

The central display screen responds to touch, alongside a touchpad in the centre console, which also accesses the system, along with pads and buttons on the steering wheel that respond to smartphone-style swipes and presses.

These options, along with advanced voice recognition, enable the driver to choose the most convenient method of interacting with the MBUX system and many other standard infotainment, comfort and driving features.

A range of active safety and security features are also equipped as standard, including Active Lane Keep Assist, Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC, Blind Spot Assist with exit warning, Active Brake Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, a reversing camera and LED headlights.

Convenience and comfort features include satellite navigation, DAB+ digital radio, smartphone integration, keyless start, and sports seats in ARTICO upholstery.

The A 180 is powered by A 1.3-litre turbocharged engine with a 7G-DCT seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, putting out 100 kW of power and 200 Nm of torque.

The A 200 model already on sale for $60,900 adds 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive high beam assist, and is powered by a larger version of the engine that puts out 120kW of power and 250Nm of torque.

An A 250 version of the A-Class is also available now as a Limited Edition model, with 165kW of power and 350Nm of torque. It sells for $63,900.

Mercedes-Benz says the A 180 hatchback will travel from zero to 100k/ph in 8.8 seconds, the A 200 in 8 seconds, and the A 250 in 6.2 seconds.