New Holden Commodores, Astras recalled over rear structure concerns

By Matthew Hansen • 12/11/2019
A small number of Holden Commodores and Holden Astras from the 2019 and 2020 model year have been recalled both in New Zealand and over the ditch in Australia due to concerns with the rear seat crossmember.

Holden Australia confirmed that the crossmember in certain vehicles may have been improperly welded to the seat frame, with the potential for increased chances of injury for passengers in the event of a rear-end collision. 

Thankfully the recall only centred around a small volume of vehicles; 131 in Australia and approximately 70 in New Zealand. 

Speaking to Driven, a Holden New Zealand spokesperson confirmed that "the vast majority" of the impacted local vehicles have been checked over. Ten of those vehicles have been "customer sold".

"Those 10 customers will receive a letter in coming days asking them to bring their vehicle to their nearest authorised Holden dealership for a check and, if need be, rectification work," they said. "If required, this work takes in the vicinity of 30 minutes."

 

