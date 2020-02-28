New i30 hatch revealed: Hyundai's new Corolla fighter debuts in Geneva

Hot on the heals of its new-look i20 supermini, Hyundai has unveiled its new-look i30 compact in three different body variants — hatchback, Fastback, and wagon.

The trio are based on the same platform as the existing model, with appearance being the most major change to note. The new group sport a more defined version of Hyundai's cascading grille, and V-shaped day-time running lights that bring it in line with the Sonata and aforementioned i20.

The distinctive LED shape continues at the taillights, which are supported by a larger rear diffuser section. A slicker set of wheels round off (pun not intended) the exterior changes.

The bulk of Hyundai's press imagery highlights the zesty N-Line models within each body shape, but most of these alterations will be echoed on standard i30 models, too.

The biggest change inside, meanwhile, is the addition of an enormous 10.25in touchscreen atop the dashboard, paired with a 7in digital cluster behind the steering wheel. It'll include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as you'd expect, but with the added bonus of wireless phone mirroring along with wireless charging.

Otherwise, cabin changes remain relatively spartan. N-Line models still feature welcoming suede and leather bucket seats. Overseas models like the one pictured can come fitted with a 6-speed manual, but it remains to be seen whether New Zealand's line-up will follow suit.

Hyundai has also given the i30's safety tech suite with a bit of an update. Along with the Front Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian detection, Driver Attention Warning, Lane Keeping Assist systems and the like from the current i30, the new one gains Lane Following Assist, Rear Collision Avoidance Assist, and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert.

Confirmed engines at the international unveiling include a 1.0-litre turbo petrol making 88kW, paired to a 7-speed dual clutch or a 6-speed manual. There's also a mild-hybrid variant, which pairs the same engine with a 48-volt system and — curiously — an optional manual transmission made to aid with efficiency.

There's also a mythical 1.6-litre diesel mild hybrid, which makes 100kW of power and has roughly zero chance of being offered in New Zealand. The last of the powertrains shown off is a 1.5-litre turbo petrol hybrid, making 117kW.

All these elements should be taken with a grain of salt, given New Zealand's engine line-up hasn't been confirmed. Safe to say there's probably a hearty chance of some of the i30's current engines, like the 1.6-litre turbo in the existing i30 N-Line, will be back.

