New Peugeot 2008 details emerge, EV variant unlikely for NZ market

While Peugeot’s all-new 2008 SUV — announced in Europe this week — will feature three types of powertrain, the New Zealand market is expected to offer only petrol engines for the foreseeable future.

Diesel engines and a full-electric e-2008 model will also be available when the new Peugeot compact SUV launches in Europe from early 2020.

In New Zealand Peugeot doesn’t offer a diesel in the current 2008 range and is unlikely to restore a diesel choice. Electric cars remain a work in progress for the New Zealand market.

"We are researching the market and working with PSA to finalise an electric car plan for our region," said Arek Zywot, product manager for Peugeot importer Automotive Distributors NZ Ltd.

"We already get some inquiry from customers and we’re working out the best way to introduce Peugeot’s electric cars."

In the mid-term Zywot says Peugeot will make its electrified move by introducing a plug-in hybrid version of the larger 3008 SUV to the New Zealand market in the first half of 2020.

The new e-2008 SUV shares powertrain hardware — a 50kWh battery powering a 100kW electric motor that develops 260Nm of torque — with the e-208 Hatchback announced earlier this year.

Peugeot is aiming to have a electrified version across it full model range by 2023.

Tested under the new WLTP protocols the e-2008 has an estimated driving range of 310km — placing it the middle-ground for range between the two versions (39.2kWh and 64kWh) of the Hyundai Kona electric and Kia Niro EV.

The battery and its temperature control system will be capable of supporting 100kW rapid charging with an 80 per cent charge being achieved in 30 minutes. More conventional 7.4kW and 11kW fast chargers will take between eight hours and five hours.

The new 2008 evolves distinctive Peugeot styling themes with a compact five-door crossover layout. It is 140mm longer than the current 2008 with the wheelbase being extended 62mm to provide increased rear seat passenger accommodation. Load space increases from 410 litres (with the rear seats in use) to 434 litres.

In common with the larger 3008 and 5008 models the GT Line and GT models will feature specific exterior details including full LED rear lights with "three-claw" signature and diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels with coloured inserts. The interior is enhanced with black trim and Adamite colour stitching, mood lighting, dynamic seats and alloy pedals.

Unique styling cues also set the e-2008 SUV apart from its combustion engine counterparts. The EV model will have a sparkling dichroic Lion emblem — with reflections alternating between green and blue depending on the angle of view — with an “e” monogram on the front side panel and tailgate. There’s also a body coloured chequered front grille.

The new 2008 SUV will introduce an updated version of the Peugeot 3D i-Cockpit with a compact steering wheel and a new configurable head-up display that can project information in hologram form close to the driver’s eye-line, helping to improve reaction times.

The centre console comes with a 10.0-inch colour touchscreen (depending on grade) with TomTom Traffic connected 3D Navigation. Every all-new 2008 SUV model will also come standard with MirrorScreen, enabling MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

European market info has signalled three power output levels of the 1.2-litre PureTech turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine along with two 1.5-litre BlueHDi

diesel choices.

In the petrol line the entry-level PureTech 100 model is solely matched to a six-speed manual transmission so it’s likely the New Zealand market will see the PureTech 130 (96kW) engine in 2008 Allure and GT-Line models and the PureTech 155 (115kW) in the 2008 GT — in each case with Peugeot’s new eight-speed automatic transmission.