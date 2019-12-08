New state-of-the-art BMW dealership opens on North Shore

Continental Cars BMW has opened the doors to a new state-of-the-art dealership in Wairau Valley — a complex it claims is New Zealand’s “biggest and boldest” luxury dealership.

The multimillion-dollar four-level facility is the largest new and used vehicle dealership in the country and features a comprehensive high-tech service department, a cafe, a two-level premium used vehicle sales area, and capacity for more than 150 vehicles.

In the pursuit of an improved carbon footprint, the dealership features solar panels, a rainwater recycling catchment to help with washing vehicles, and electric vehicle charging points. This will enable it to cater to EVs such as the i3 hatch and upcoming Mini Cooper SE, plus plug-in hybrids such as the upcoming 330e.

“This new dealership is the destination for people looking to buy and service BMWs,” said Continental Cars BMW dealer principal Geoff Light.

“From our incredible new showroom with award-winning, knowledgeable and friendly sales team, to our undercover ‘drive-in’ service centre which employs the most experienced team of BMW technicians in the Auckland area, including three BMW qualified master technicians, this new dealership is your new home for everything BMW.”

The opening follows a solid year for the German marque in New Zealand. After the launch of the new 1 Series, 3 Series (a finalist in the AA Driven New Zealand Car of the Year 2019), Z4, X4, X7, and 8 Series grand tourer it sits second in the premium luxury passenger vehicle registration stakes.

As of the end of October, 1455 units had been registered locally — with another 652 Mini models registered over the same period.

Mini owners will also be catered for at the new dealership, with technicians specialising in Minis, and an extensive stock of parts.

“This incredible dealership is a sign of our commitment to the BMW brand in New Zealand, and especially our focus on customer service initiatives,” said Light.

“We’ve thought of everything, from dedicated showrooms for M-Sport and electric vehicles, to making sure there are plenty of parking spaces at the new dealership location, so customers can have a hassle-free experience.

“We promise our premium used car clients they will receive the same brilliant customer service as the people buying our latest, top-of-the-line models.

“All our customers are important to us, whether they are looking to purchase or service a vehicle.

“There’s no reason anyone should miss out on the luxury car experience.”