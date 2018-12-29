New Supra revealed? Leak gives us our best look at Toyota's 2019 coupe

Just over a week ago we mused that Toyota has been orchestrating and milking every ounce they can out of the next-generation Toyota Supra.

It's set to be revealed in Detroit next month, after a drawn out process of camouflaged, blurred, and racing-spec teasers. Those have been bolstered by a whole host of homebrew renders from today's internet community, and a bucket of leaked images.

And this pair of images is probably the greatest leak thus far.

The leaks stem from a member of the Supra Mk V forum that goes by the name t93. They explain that these images were sent to them in an email by Toyota Germany, as part of their newsletter and updates mailing list. "Thank you for joining the Toyota GR Supra waiting List," said the email.

Others have since tried to also sign up to the same newsletter, only to get images of the Supra in camouflage in place of the above images.

We've covered plenty of accurate leaks this year, from Audi and BMW to Rolls-Royce and Ferrari. And there are several reasons why we think these pictures are probably genuine.

The biggest clue is that the car sits on the same backdrop as the race car revealed in March. The car is also the same colour as the one seen hooning around in the teased 'Supra sounds' video released just over a week ago. And ... come on, just look at it. It looks exactly like what we've seen from all the other leaks, but sown together.

Online responses to the renders are mixed. Most have taken the images as genuine, with a large portion seemingly disappointed with the two-door sports car's appearance.

Personally, I think this is a rather muscular looking beast. Yes, it shares plenty of important bits with the also forthcoming BMW Z4, but you wouldn't necessarily know it looking at both cars. The Supra's two-toned splitter, side-skirts, and diffuser in particular give it a more potent look — like something that's meant to be racing in FIA GT4.

In a few weeks Toyota will reveal the Supra officially. But thanks to images like these, there's unlikely to be much in the way of surprise in store.