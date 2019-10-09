New Toyota Prado and Hiace recalled over potential fuel leak issue

Current versions of the Toyota Prado SUV and Hiace van have been named in a recall led by the Japanese manufacturer over a potential fuel leak issue.

"This is a precautionary measure due to the potential for the fuel pipe that connects the fuel pump to the common rail to come loose from engine vibrations,"said Toyota New Zealand in a statement.

"If this was to occur, it could result in the engine stalling."

Additional explanation shared by Toyota Australia, who have issued a similar recall for the same models, specifies that the issue "may allow for fuel leakage".

The recall covers vehicles built during a brief period between March 11 and June 19 of this year. In total, 427 Hiaces and 177 Prados in New Zealand are affected by the recall. Over the ditch, meanwhile, the recall covers 2174 vehicles total.

Owners of the aforementioned impacted vehicles should have already been notified of the recall by Toyota.

The fuel pipe replacement repair itself is said to take approximately four hours, and comes free of charge with all recalled vehicles.

Those seeking further information can contact Toyota New Zealand at 0800 869 682.