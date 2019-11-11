New Zealand's cheapest electric car 'sold out' before it arrives

Back in April MG announced that the fully electric version of its ZS SUV would be landing in New Zealand with a retail price of $49,990 plus on-road costs. That placed it as the country's cheapest EV, although with a slight caveat.

That priced was deemed by MG New Zealand as introductory — it was set to only apply to the first 50 pre-orders. And today the firm has confirmed that those 50 orders have been sold out. But, those curious about the compact crossover need not worry.

As part of today's announcement, MG New Zealand has announced that the next 100 units coming to New Zealand will also be available at a low cost. This time, pricing will sit at $50,100 plus on-road costs — an increase of a meagre $110, and including a 7-year/130,000km new vehicle and battery warranty.

“We are delighted to offer our Kiwi customers more choice and affordability with our new MG ZS EV, and it’s exciting to see such strong interest in the MG ZS EV after only two months of pre-sale,” says MG Motor New Zealand Business Manager, Anthony MacLean.



“As we herald a new era of electric motoring in New Zealand, we’re making a commitment to ensuring it’s a smooth transition for all with our affordable and practical EV model. We’re undertaking extensive research and planning into the model’s compatibility with New Zealand’s electric vehicle infrastructure, and the model is set to make the most of NZ’s extensive DC rapid charging network.”

The ongoing catch behind the electric MG ZS is that it's yet to land in New Zealand. But even so, it's highly unlikely to be undercut in the pricing stakes. As we reported previously, the fully electric Hyundai Ioniq and Nissan Leaf start at $59,990. LDV undercuts both, with its $57,488 EV80 van.

The MG stacks up reasonably well next to that competition. Its 44.5kWh battery helps it achieve a WLTP-claimed combined range of 262km (and a 'city range' of 370km). Well under the numbers achievable by an equivalent internal combustion SUV, but competitive when compared to the EV ranks at the lower end of the market.

There's no word yet on where the MG ZS EV's regular pricing will sit, nor the level of spec or expected local availability. But we'll keep you psoted with updates as they come to hand (the MG ZS' Australian launch is just around the corner). Standard MG ZS petrol models are already for sale in New Zealand, with pricing poised between $23,990 and $27,990.

