Newly launched Mercedes SUV gets NZ recall for aircon leak, fire risk

This year we've seen all sorts of recalls for different vehicles, from Ferraris with a fire risk to diesel particulate filter worries in Toyota Hilux and Prado models. Now, we can add a new recall from Mercedes-Benz into the mix.

The German marque has reported an issue with new-generation 2019 GLE models — an SUV that only launched in New Zealand earlier this month.

The issue stems from potential leaks in the air-conditioning system that can cause condensation to form inside impacted vehicles. The fault specifically comes from the system's drain hoses, which in some cases "may not have been installed correctly".

That sounds a bit minor on the surface, but according to Mercedes-Benz the condensation in effected vehicles can cause further issues — particularly in the GLE's electrics.

These include potential failure of the automatic emergency call system, the locking system, the engine start-stop functionality, failure of the engine's 'limp home' mode, and engine start failure. It also elevates the chances for possible fires via the potential for wiring to short circuit.

"The risk of a possible short circuit poses a fire hazard. Other electrical function errors may increase the risk of an accident and/or injury to vehicle occupants and other road users," said Mercedes-Benz in the Australian recall notice.

The recall was confirmed over the ditch last week, with Mercedes-Benz New Zealand confirming to Driven that selected 2019 GLE models would also be subject to a similar recall in New Zealand.

"Any customers that are affected by this will be contacted directly by Mercedes-Benz to have the issue remedied," said a Mercedes-Benz New Zealand spokesperson.

While a confirmed 911 vehicles (all built between February 1 and August 9, 2019) have been impacted by the recall in Australia, it hasn't been confirmed how many have been affected in New Zealand.