Next-gen Nissan GT-R to be exactly "What the customers want", claims bigwig

Replacing the current model GT-R doesn't seem to be high on Nissan's priorities according to the range of interviews that employees have done recently. And while they don't seem to be in any rush, those same staff members haven't denied the potential of electric and autonomous technologies appearing in the next-gen car.

Having a big role in bringing the R35 GT-R to life, Hiroshi Tamura is the GT-R chief product specialist and the go-to guy for all things GT-R in this day and age. In a recent interview with Digital Trends, he revealed that he's not bothered by the R35's age.

“In 1989 we launched the car, R32 Skyline GT-R. Then the R33 Skyline GT-R, which started in 1995. Then we have the 1999 R34 Skyline GT-R. But they all used the same RB26 engine, twin-turbo, and all-wheel drive system. From 1989 to the end of 2002 – 13 years – we didn’t change anything about this platform except the wheelbase length. From 2007 to now is 13 years. So it’s not so long,” Tamura said.

When asked about the potential new technology coming to the car, Tamura simply said that it comes down to what the customers want. The car is going to stay true to its lineage, but it obviously has to sell.

“It all depends on the customer’s voice. If a customer wants an EV, I say “why not?” But don’t write that Tamura-san said, “The next generation of sports cars will be EVs.” I didn’t say that, but why not study all of the solutions for customers? So if customers really want to have an EV, I will do that. If customers want an internal-combustion engine, I have to do that. I have to think about the customer’s voice, real customers. Meaning buyers. That’s it,” Tamura stated.

While most enthusiasts are against the idea of self driving sports cars, Tamura revealed that he is open to the idea. Incorporating these systems could mean that a driver won't have to worry about driving their car to the track, but once they arrive, they can take the reins again.