Next generation Toyota Land Cruiser said to come with hybrid powertrain

From Corollas to Priuses, Toyota has sold a number of iconic cars over the years, but it could be argued that their most recognisable offering comes in the form of the sturdy Land Cruiser.

Introduced in 2008, the Land Cruiser that's currently on sale has received numerous updates over the years, meaning that it's still competitive in its reasonably saturated segment.

As you would expect, going into 2020 with an exclusively twin-turbo V8-powered SUV isn't the most emission friendly statement, and it sounds like Toyota is making some serious hybrid-related changes.

A new report out of Japan suggests that the 4.5-litre diesel power plant is going to be replaced with a hybridised 3.5-litre V6 that makes 220kW and 356Nm of torque. This would be a step down from the V8's 234kW and 460Nm, but should translate to a lot more efficiency.

Just like the next generation 86 coupe, this new Land Cruiser is said to sit on a modified version of Toyota's TNGA platform. This will allow the SUV to retain the ladder-frame structure, but will also allow it to reduce weight, meaning a better power to weight ratio.

Interestingly, Toyota will get rid of the six-speed automatic transmission, and replace it with a CVT transmission. A full-time four-wheel drive system will also be added to the powertrain.

Alongside these modifications, the exterior is set to be refreshed with an "evolutionary design change" that will feature a trapezoidal grille similar to other vehicles in the current Toyota line-up.

Inside, the cabin will be refreshed to current Toyota standards with space for either five or eight passengers from two to three rows of seating.

The Japanese report also stated that we could expect to see this refreshed Land Cruiser in Winter, which feels incredibly close considering that we are yet to see anything official from Toyota.