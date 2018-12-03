Nismo add R33, R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R parts to Heritage program

Nissan has expanded its Nismo Heritage Parts program to offer factory-built parts to R33 and R34 Skyline GT-R owners.

Due to popular demand for the parts program which launched last year, and included 80 parts for the R32 Skyline GT-R, Nismo has expanded their offerings to include the last of the RB26DETT-powered GT-Rs.

The revised line-up will see new interior, exterior, electrical, powertrain and 'various mechanical components' for both models added to the range. Hard-to-find parts are also being added for the R32 model such as new weather strippings and power window switches.

In total, the program now offers around 160 parts for R32, R33 and R34 models. The program is run in colaboration between Nissan, Nismo, Autech Japan and a selectrion of Japanese-based suppliers who all produced parts for brand new GT-R models in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Nismo states that it wants to 'continue to foster a close relationship with Nissan Skyline GT-R owners,' and based on input, feedback and requests, the Heritage Parts program 'may continue expanding the availability of R32, R33 and R34 parts' in the future.

The parts are initially being offered in Japan only, but plans are in the works to enable any GT-R owner to order direct from their local dealer soon.

The program will also help ensure the value of well-kept GT-Rs isn't impacted by the use of after market products on their sports car, with the values of 1990s GT-Rs currently skyrocketing locally and overseas.

In December, 2017, a R34 GT-R Spec II Nur edition with 10km on the clock was listed online with a pre-auction estimate of $380,000.

Closer to home in June, 2018, a trio of R32 GT-Rs went to action with a combined value of over $270,000.