Nissan GT-R50 is the ultimate $1.4m limited-run Godzilla

Nismo have confirmed production of the most expensive and exclusive Nissan GT-R ever will take place in 2019.

Designed in collaboration with Nissan, Nismo and Italdesign, the GT-R50 is described as the 'the ultimate expression of the GT-R'. The order book is now officially open for the GT-R50 with production limited to 50 vehicles.

Pricing will start at 900,000 euros (approximately NZ$1,493,000) before taxes and an almost endless list of options or bespoke possibilities.

Nismo have also confirmed that customers can expect the car’s exterior to be 'virtually unchanged' from the prototype shown in July at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England last year.

Nissan collaborated with Italy-based Italdesign to create the model which commemorates the 50th anniversary of the GT-R production in 2019.

The GT-R50 is based on the Nissan GT-R Nismo and will feature the same hand-built, 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 engine producing 441kW of power and 652Nm of torque.

While the prototype vehicle was finished in a special gray with gold accents, customers will be able to specify their preferred color combinations for the production version.

They also will be able to choose their own interior colors and packages.

"The reaction from Nissan fans around the world – and potential customers of the GT-R50 – has greatly exceeded our expectations,” said global sports car program director at Nissan, Bob Laishley.

"These 50 cars, which celebrate 50 years of the GT-R as well as 50 years of Italdesign, will be rolling tributes to Nissan’s engineering leadership and rich sports car heritage for a long time to come.”

Nissan expect GT-R50 deliveries will begin in 2019 and will continue through 2020.