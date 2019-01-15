Nissan introduces the 'Elevated Sports Sedan'

Nissan says it has developed an "elevated sports sedan" which creates an entirely new segment of the new vehicle market.

The company says it is closer to a sedan than a crossover, with the battery located under the body, elevating cabin height.

The Nissan IMs, unveiled at the North American International Auto Show this week, takes advantage of the packaging, platform and powertrain technology developed through Nissan Intelligent Mobility.

Nissan says it is defined by its pure electric-vehicle identity, with a stretched interior space and a unique 2+1+2 seating arrangement with pivoting front seats and a rear seat that either offers three-across seating, or once the slim rear outboard seats are folded, an indulgent “Premier Seat” in the rear centre.

A senior vice president for design at Nissan, Alfonso Albaisa, said advances in electric vehicle technology and autonomous driving had allowed its designers to break free of the platform and packaging rules that constrain traditional passenger vehicles.

“The IMs explores the limits of sedan design with an approach that elevates the category in both look and functionality.”

Nissan mission

Nissan says the powerful exterior and interior design of the IMs is made possible by the innovative electric and autonomous technology developed through Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision for changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society.

In autonomous driving mode, the IMs features hands-free operation, whereas in manual driving mode, it delivers the high-performance driving experience that only an advanced electric vehicle can provide.

Nissan says the IMs also possesses the highest levels of safety technology and virtual world connectivity – all wrapped in an alluring package that highlights modern Japanese design and craftsmanship.

The IMs’ electric powertrain consists of dual electric motors (front and rear) and a fast charging 115 kWh battery that generates 360kW of power and 800Nm of torque, ensuring that the concept car will not only keep up with modern-day sports sedans.

Denis Le Vot, left, Chairman, Nissan North America, and Alfonso Albaisa, Senior Vice President for Global Design for Nissan Motor Co, pose with the Nissan IMs concept at the Detroit show. Picture/AP

Nissan says it is capable of traveling an estimated 600km on a single charge, similar its petrol-powered counterparts in terms of range.

The powertrain utilises a high-performance all-wheel-drive system, resulting in an ideal front/rear weight balance, exceptional traction and excellent cornering performance in nearly any conditions.

Nissan says its advanced air suspension adapts to different driving situations, with the IMs providing "a silky-smooth ride and flat cornering characteristics."