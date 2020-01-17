Nissan's new Z coupe to feature retro-inspired design and 400hp

When you think about Nissan sports cars, enthusiasts may bring up Skylines and Silvias, while other will talk about the GT-R, but traditionally speaking, there's no looking past the Fairlady Z cars of the past.

Now it looks like the Japanese brand is working on another Z, and we have reason to believe that it will take design inspiration from the cars that have come before it, and pack a serious punch.

A recent report out of America states that numerous dealers have seen the upcoming car, and have revealed that it features a "heritage-inspired" design that throws things back to the Z's roots.

Details of how the retro aspects will feature on the final car are scarce, but the report hinted at a front fascia inspired by the iconic 240Z. A squared-off grille and circular headlights are also expected to feature on the car.

Fans of the classic 300ZX will be thrilled to hear that the taillights on the new car will take inspiration from the boxy classic. Unfortunately, we doubt that we'll be seeing Lamborghini headlights on this one though.

As a whole, the silhouette of the car is reportedly going to remain similar to the 370Z, with slight modifications to make way for the modernised parts.

On the inside, we can expect Nissan to update the 370Z's dated interior with a new infotainment system that comes standard on all levels of trim. We can imagine that the seats and steering wheel will stay in line with the Z's grand touring theme, and not be too sporty.

As for what's sitting under the hood, it's anyone's guess right now, but the most popular rumour is the twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6. Nissan will have no issues sourcing one of these lumps from its luxury brand Infiniti.

Power should be around the 400hp (298kW) mark, but nothing has been confirmed. Another rumour mentioned that the NISMO variant could pack over 500hp (372kW), which would be an older GT-R-rivalling handful.

Power is said to be sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission, but thankfully, a manual option still isn't off the cards. Nissan's Project Clubsport 23 that was unveiled at SEMA in 2018 paired this power plant with a 370Z's manual transmission.

While this is all well and good, we just can't wait to see a new Z car grace our roads, and are looking forward to seeing how Nissan executes the tall ask.