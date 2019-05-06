Nissan Silvia ute goes viral for all the wrong reasons

The Nissan Silvia (or 240sx as they're badged in the US) has gathered quite the cult following over the past decade or so, with "drift tax" driving up prices of the late 90's coupe to unreal levels.

Thanks to the likes of Instagram, the standard procedure when it comes to modifying one of these bad boys is to slap some coilovers in it, slam it on some ridiculously expensive three-piece Japanese wheels, and turn the boost up to eleven — but this one goes against the grain.

First appearing in a Craiglist ad back in 2016, not much has been known about the vehicle since it was sold. After emerging on Reddit again over the weekend, the masterpiece has stirred up the same controversy that followed the initial listing a few years ago.

The subreddit that the car was posted to is notorious for roasting owners for their trashy car mods, but there's no reason for this beauty to be there. Luckily, the majority of comments in the thread were defending the build, and frankly — we can't see why anyone wouldn't like it.

Choosing not follow in the footsteps of every single other Silvia (or 240SX) in the world, this owner decided that this coupe was destined to become a lifted ute. After chopping parts off the body, and adding 4x4 accessories, this masterpiece can hardly be called a Silvia anymore.

From the pictures supplied in the initial listing, the owner has done a reasonably good job with the ute conversion, even installing an upright window from another truck. A reflector sits above that window, the bed looks quite spacious and is even lined.

It looks like the guards didn't escape the angle grinder though; they've had a chop to accommodate the ridiculously large off-road tyres.

Under the hood sits the same naturally-aspirated 2.4-litre KA24DE engine that all 240SX models came with. Considering the same engine is used in the USDM Nissan Xterra, it is a perfectly capable engine for this application.

While the owner has done a great job here, a bull bar and a set of fog lights up front would finish it off perfectly, in our opinion.