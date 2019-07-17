Nissan unveils the (sort of) new twin-turbo V6 Skyline with a GT-R face

Seeing headlines out of Japan first thing in the morning that say that Nissan has revealed a new Skyline might make you incredibly excited like it did us, but don't get your hopes up too high.

This "new" Skyline is a Japan-only version of the Inifinty Q50 that has finally been badged as a Nissan, but does feature a few cool throwbacks to the famous Skyline heritage.

The first of which is the updated front end that looks a lot like the current GT-R's. While this isn't exactly a nod to the Skyline's R-chassis days, stay tuned, things get better from here.

If you take a look at the rear end, you'll notice a set of circular taillights hiding within the modern lenses. These lights may look similar to those on the new Mazda3, they're designed to look like the iconic taillights that were worn by the original Skyline models.

Alongside these throwbacks, Nissan has worked hard on the technology in this car, as it is the first car to feature the ProPilot 2.0 system. This allows the driver to input where they want to go, and the car will navigate highways via a "predefined route on designated roadways."

This system allows for hands-off driving "while cruising in a single lane", but the car will make sure that the driver is paying attention through a set of warnings. If the driver doesn't respond to these warnings, the car will put the hazard lights on before slowing down to a stop and calling a "dedicated call centre" if in case of emergency.

There is a range of engines to choose from, but we'll focus on the top-spec, as it's the most powerful and has a cool badge. The 400R is powered by a 400hp twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6, and is named after the iconic R33 GT-R Nismo 400R — which is cool, right?

Unfortunately, these new Skylines are going to be staying in Japan, so unless you want to buy and import one yourself, we're not going to be seeing any on our shores.