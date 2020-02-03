No diesel required: Ford's diesel Transit van can now run on vegetable oil

As the world looks to alternative fuel sources in the face of depleting oil fields, electric and hydrogen power are the two frontrunners, but what about that waste oil that's left-over after using the deep fryer?

Usually you'd be laughed at for pouring it into the fuel tank of your workhorse, but Ford has officially given the green light on hydrotreated vegetable oils (HVO) being used in Transit vans.

Hydrotreated vegetable oils is a fuel that's based on waste oils like cooking oils and any other concoctions that are left after the cooking process in restaurants and kitchens around the world.

According to recent reports, HVOs are said to produce 90% fewer greenhouse gasses, and a significant amount less nitrogen oxide than regular diesel. This is down to the fact that no sulphur or oxygen is used throughout the process.

Alongside this, due to the waste animal fats and fish oil in the HVOs, diesel engines start easier in colder climates.

Arguably the biggest benefit of using HVOs is the fact that the fuels can be switched at any point. So if HVO isn't available, it can be substituted for diesel without any modification, and vice-versa.

Numerous companies around the world have been collecting these used oils from businesses and households in order to prepare for the switch from diesel to HVO. In Europe, many fleet operators have adopted HVO, increasing their environment-friendly initiatives.

Unfortunately, the fuel alternative isn't offered in New Zealand just yet, but truck brands such as Scania look to be looking into it.

Right now, Ford's 2.0-litre diesel EcoBlue engine in the Transit is the only vehicle in the line-up that is capable of running on HVO. It will be interesting to see if the brand decides to bring the same capabilities to the popular diesel utes on the market as well.