Novitec hits the McLaren 720S Spider with unique visuals and even more power

Most people would look at a car that does 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds, and think that it was fast enough, but luckily for us, Novitec does things differently.

The German tuning house that is known for working with high-end performance cars from all corners of the globe have given McLaren's uber-fast convertible a once-over, and turned it into an absolute dream machine.

Before we dive into all the visual modifications that have been added to the supercar, we'll have a look under the hood. Here, Novitec has hit the 720S' twin-turbo V8 with a bunch of goodies that have taken the total power output up to 592kW and 878Nm of torque.

This allows the sleek drop-top to make the 0-100km/h sprint in just 2.7 seconds, and top out at a hefty 346 km/h.

At the front of the car, a custom splitter now sits underneath the front bumper, and is flanked by front blade and side flaps. Continuing the carbon fibre theme of front, the N-LARGO vented boot lid has been installed, and sits between the carbon headlight inserts.

You'll notice that the same carbon theme flows through to the rear of the car where the spoiler, diffuser, and rocker panels are covered in the stuff.

This particular Spider's interior carries the same gunmetal theme throughout the cabin, but the options are endless. Buyers can opt for a range of leather and Alcantara combinations that can be finished in a range of colours and themes.

In usual Novitec fashion, this Spider is sitting on Vossen wheels that measure 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear. While these are finished gunmetal grey, buyers have the option of 72 different finishes and a set of MC1 wheels as another option.

Alongside the other upgrades, the 720S Spider has received a high-performance exhaust system that drastically improves throttle response. The stainless steel system features a pair of 95mm tips, and can be ordered with or without automatic exhaust valve flaps.