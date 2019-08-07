Novitec hits the Tesla Model 3 with some go-fast parts

Novitec developed a name for themselves tuning high-end cars such as McLarens, Ferraris, and Lamborghinis, and they're not afraid of expanding their business into the electric world.

Last year, the German tuning company showed off their work on the two other Tesla models on the market, giving the Model X a few subtle exterior upgrades, and turning the Model S up to eleven.

The latest Tesla vehicle that the tuning company has gotten their hands on is the compact Model 3, and while it hasn't been turned into a fully-fledged race car, it's certainly been spiced-up.

Following a carbon fibre trend, the rear lip spoiler has been replaced, a front lip spoiler has been installed, and a set of carbon side skirts now follow the lines of the car. Customers will have the choice of these panels finished in carbon or body-matching paint.

As the finishing touch, Novitec slapped on a set of big boy Vossen 21-inch wheels that somehow look right at home on the small car. Just like the panels, these wheels can be ordered in a range of colours — 72 to be exact.

To fit these massive Vossen wheels a little nicer, lowering springs that drop the body by 30mm at each end have also been installed. These are available for both the RWD and AWD variants, and offer a "sporty-comfortable" ride.

Interesting enough, dropping the body by 30mm can improve power efficiency in the Model 3 by up to seven per cent.

The upgrades don't stop at the exterior either, Novitec offers a combination of leather and Alcantara tweaks in the cabin of the car that can feature plenty of different patterns and colours.