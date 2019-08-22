Numerous Ferrari models recalled over possible fire risk
Search Driven for vehicles for sale
Owners of certain current Ferrari models are being encouraged to get in touch with their local dealer, following a recall in Australia for a possible increased risk of fire.
The models in question include the 488 GTB and its Spider cousin, as well as the 488 Pista, GTC4 Lusso T grand tourer, and 812 Superfast [pictured] made between the last quarter of 2017 up until October 2018.
The risk stems from a possible manufacturing "abnormality" that can potentially lead to issues with "the fuel vapour separator component located between the evaporative emissions canister and the fuel tank".
"The abnormality poses a risk of fuel vapour leakage, which may result in a fire," Ferrari added.
"Consumers should contact their local Ferrari Dealer to arrange a replacement of the fuel vapour separator, free of charge."