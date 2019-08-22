Numerous Ferrari models recalled over possible fire risk

Owners of certain current Ferrari models are being encouraged to get in touch with their local dealer, following a recall in Australia for a possible increased risk of fire.

The models in question include the 488 GTB and its Spider cousin, as well as the 488 Pista, GTC4 Lusso T grand tourer, and 812 Superfast [pictured] made between the last quarter of 2017 up until October 2018.

The risk stems from a possible manufacturing "abnormality" that can potentially lead to issues with "the fuel vapour separator component located between the evaporative emissions canister and the fuel tank".

"The abnormality poses a risk of fuel vapour leakage, which may result in a fire," Ferrari added.

"Consumers should contact their local Ferrari Dealer to arrange a replacement of the fuel vapour separator, free of charge."