Ford Rangers in New Zealand not involved in recall

Ford New Zealand says no Ranger utes sold new in this country are involved in the latest recall involving Takata passenger air bag inflators.

AP reported at the weekend that Ford was recalling more than 953,000 vehicles worldwide to replace the inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel.

Included were the 2010 and 2011 Ranger utes, but a Ford New Zealand spokesman said no Rangers sold in New Zealand were included in the recall.

The report from Detroit said that 2010 to 2014 Ford Mustangs were also included in the recall notice.

The Ford New Zealand spokesman said a handful of people had imported left-hand drive Mustangs into this country, and they should see a Ford dealer to get the matter sorted.

The AP report said owners could go to https://owner.ford.com/service/frequently-asked-questions-regarding-takata-airbag-inflator-recalls.html, and key in their vehicle identification number to see if their cars and SUVs were being recalled.

The same information will be available soon at https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls.