Original 'Bullitt' 1968 Ford Mustang GT to be auctioned in 2020

You could argue for hours as to which Hollywood car was the most influential vehicle to cross the silver screen. The General Lee from 'The Dukes of Hazzard', Kitt from 'Knight Rider', the blue Skyline from 'The Fast and the Furious' will all have their fans, but for majority of automotive enthusiasts, there's another.

Starring in arguably the most iconic chase scene ever, the 1968 Mustang GT driven by Steve McQueen in the movie Bullitt, is a car that most dream of owning.

It has just been announced that the original car that was used in the iconic movie will be crossing the auction block at Kissimmee next year.

You read that right; this isn't another green Mustang replica, but the real deal that was thrown around the streets of San Francisco in pursuit of that wobbly Dodge Charger.

This particular car is one of two that were used during the filming process, and is simply known as 'Bullitt'. After the movie's production had finished, the car was sold to a private buyer, and was believed to be lost until Ford's 50th anniversary Bullitt unveiling.

After the announcement was made at Mecum Monterey 2019, long-time owner Sean Kiernan posted about the auction on Facebook.

"Bullitt has been part of my family for 45 years and we have celebrated her in the grandest way possible, and now it will have a new role and new meaning to the future owner," he said.

"I have accomplished what I set out to do with the car; Tell my Dad’s story in the best way possible and share the car with the world. I had no idea what to expect when we unveiled the car in January 2018 in Detroit, but since then everyone has been absolutely excited and respectful to see the car and hear the story."

If you want to own this piece of automotive history, the Kissimmee 2020 auction will take place on January 2 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida.

The world will certainly be watching with anticipation to see how much this Highland Green Mustang will sell for.