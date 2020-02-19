Over 500,000 Tesla Cybertruck pre-orders received, independent report reveals

If you're in the market for a fast ute, but think that today's designs are far too complex, Tesla's Cybertruck ticks both those boxes and looks like something that John DeLorean scrapped back in the 80s.

Obviously, this is the aesthetic that people are into in 2020, as the stainless steel behemoth has broken Tesla's in house record and reportedly received over 500,000 pre-orders in less than three months.

250k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2019

Famously, Elon Musk kept a running tally of the Cybertruck pre-orders on Twitter during the following weeks after the announcement, but stopped at 250K on the 27th of November.

If CybertruckOwnersClub.com's numbers are anything to go off, the electric ute has more than doubled that number over the last two months. After a few calculations, they have come up with a grand total of 532,048.

For this number to be reached, an average of 3,357 reservations would have to be placed since the end of November, which is a massive figure. But for some reason, it'd be perfectly doable with the game-changing truck.

Tesla's popular Model 3 received the same amount of reservations, but took 16 months to do so. This could be down to the fact that Model 3 pre-orders cost US$1000, while the truck's ones only cost US$100.

On top of this, the deposit is fully refundable and the higher cost of the Cybertruck will certainly lead to a higher refund rate than what was seen with the Model 3. For reference, Tesla was said to have refunded 23 per cent of pre-orders.

Strangely, Tesla revealed that it's still not certain how it's going to mass-produce the prototype that was unveiled in November last year, leaving customers in the dark as to what their truck will look like.

Now that Rivian, Ford, and Hummer have entered the electric truck realm, Tesla will have quite a fight on its hands to dominate the emerging segment.