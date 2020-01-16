Over $800K worth of classic cars stolen in daring highway heist

Cast your mind back to 2000, Chrysler was about to hit the world with the dreadful PT Cruiser, and Nicolas Cage was stealing cars with Angelina Jolie in the cult classic Gone in 60 Seconds.

While it might not have been the best car-related movie to ever hit the silver screen, it's the best way to describe what happened during a daring heist in America, when a truck carrying almost $1 million worth of classic cars was stolen.

@PugetSoundATTF & @Edgewood_PD trying to id suspect(s) who stole a semi & trailer containing 3 classic cars overnight 1/12-13. Truck is white 2003 Freightliner w/ “U Map Trucking LLC” in blue letters, WA plate 73046RP. Trailer is white enclosed Boyd car hauler, WA plate 03386AB. pic.twitter.com/KeH6kQQKtV — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) January 14, 2020

The white 2003 Freightliner truck was parked in an auction yard in Edgewood, Washington when it taken along with its trailer containing three extremely sought-after American classics.

These three cars were a 1953 Cadillac El Dorado in red, a 1964 Ford Galaxy two-door hardtop, and a light blue 1954 Buick Century. According to the auction's valuation, these three cars are worth over US$500,000, NZ$(749,000).

“We believe this was targeted. First of all, we don’t have semi-trailers stolen randomly too often, especially ones that have a half million dollars worth of collectible cars in the back that weren’t even visible,” said Detective Ed Troyer of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Due to the rarity of these classics, the local police force has asked for the public's help in locating the stolen vehicles around Washington. Interestingly, someone replied to the official tweet with a lead as to where the Buick Century was located.

“It’s rare to have an 18 wheeler trailer stolen. Not a lot of people know how to drive them so first you have to have somebody that knows how to drive the trailer and we believe they knew what was in the back of the trailer. There’s a half million dollars worth of collectible cars in the back of that trailer and whoever targeted that trailer was targeting those cars, not the truck and trailer,” said Troyer.

A $1,000 cash reward has been posted for any tips that lead to an arrest, so if a questionably cheap El Dorado pops up for sale in your neighbourhood, make sure you message the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force Facebook page.