Pagani shows off the bonkers new Huayra Roadster BC

As with most incredibly rare supercars in the world, (apart from this $20 million beast) the internet will be the closest that us folk in little old New Zealand will get.

The new Pagani Hyuara Roadster BC may be another example of that, but we're not going to complain, because this thing is absolutely gorgeous.

First unveiled back in 2012, the Huayra Roadster BC is the topless version of the most insane Huayra ever built, and it certainly isn't subtle about it.

This bad boy utilizes an upgraded version of the Pagani carbo-tanium tub chassis, which not only offers improved strength, but is lighter than those that have come before it.

Equipped with this new chassis, this Roadster BC tips the scales at just over 1.2 tonnes, combine this with the AMG-sourced engine, and you've got a terrifying power to weight ratio.

Under the rear engine cover is where that twin-turbo AMG V12 engine sits, and boy, does it scream. This German lump is good for 589kW and an earth-moving 1050Nm of torque. This engine is paired with Pagani's seven-speed Xtrac automatic manual transmission.

The bodywork is where most of the BC updates lie, and this new aero is good for 500kg of down force at 280km/h. All this down force comes from the new front splitter, rear wing, and diffuser.

Unfortunately, Pagani didn't release any performance figures with this car, but we can imagine that it's reasonably fast. They did release g-force figures though; saying that this Huayra is capable of pulling 1.9G lateral acceleration, and 2.2G during braking.

As with other Pagani models, only 40 of these Roadster BCs will be built, and they're going to come with a hefty price tag.