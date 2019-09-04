Pagani unveils the most extreme Huayra that they have ever built

When building incredible V12-powered hypercars is a company's bread and butter, when a limited-edition vehicle emerges, you know that it is going to be something extra special.

While special is one way to describe the new Pagani Imola, words like 'extreme' and 'wild' might do the road-legal racecar more justice.

Commissioned by TopCar Design founder Oleg Egorov, the Huarya Imola was thought to be called the 'Dragon', but yesterday it was revealed that this particular car has been dubbed 'Unica'.

Complete with a combination of glossy carbon fibre and orange accents, the exterior of the Imola is certainly a head-turner. These orange elements can be found across the front splitter, around the headlights, on the rear diffuser, and upon a range of other features.

If you are familiar with the Huayra, you'll notice that features like the side skirts and the diffuser make the Imola look even more extreme than the BC variant. The towering roof scoop and rear wing are two other aspects that have been turned up to eleven.

In the cabin, the orange trim that surrounds the bolstered bucket seats is the only big update over the standard Hurayra.

Details of the Imola's powertrain remain scarce, but we can assume that the familiar twin-turbo V12 from the Huarya BC sits behind the cabin. Given the exclusivity of the Imola, we can imagine that this engine has been tuned to pump out more than the 55kW and 1110Nm of torque that we have previously seen.

Only five examples of the Huayra Imola are set to be built, and it remains to be seen whether the other four are going to be finished in the same glossy carbon fibre finish or not.