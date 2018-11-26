Pictures of new Porsche 911 leaked ahead of LA reveal

It's a grainy one, but nonetheless these images are probably our first proper look at the next-generation Porsche 911; the 992.

As you can probably tell, it's not much of a departure from the current 911 — or indeed 911s before it. The iconic silhouette and stance remain, as do the bug-eye headlights.

Perhaps the biggest visual change is the taillight section, with a solid LED strip now connecting the two units on either side as per what we've seen on a range of other Porsches like the current Panamera and on the Taycan EV (cough, Mission E) concept.

To our eye, it also looks like the rear arches sit out a bit more than they did on the 991. But this could simply be a hallmark of all-wheel drive versions being used in the press pictures.

The leak first appeared on American site Jalopnik, with the images since gathering momentum across the wider internet. Cross referenced against the various spy images off the 992 911 that we've already seen, and it's fair to say that they're likely genuine.

While all of the 992's mechanical changes are yet to be aired, several outlets have published power figures from the model's revitalised engine line-up.

The 'base' Carrera's twin-turbo 3.0-litre six-cylinder is set to make 287kW of power, 11kW more than the previous model. Its Carrera S big brother is said to make 335kW and 550Nm of torque, with the ability to hit 100km/h in 3.7 seconds, with an eventual top speed of 309km/h.

Those acceleration figures are said to be achieved only in PDK automatic models. The eight-speed PDK — called the PDK 2 (creative naming conventions, eh?) — is reportedly smaller than the previous model, helping create space under the 911's skin for electric options in future hybrid-based models.

Yes, those wanting a more 'pure' and enthusiast-orientated alternative will be pleased to know that a seven-speed manual is also going to be available.

The new Porsche is set to be fully revealed at the LA Auto Show on November 28 (New Zealand time), so we'll know more about Stuttgart's new wunderkind then.