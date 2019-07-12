Porsche makes bold manual transmission promise

When you take a look back at Porsche's heritage, there's a certain formula that made Porsche successful, and they stuck to for years — naturally aspirated engines hooked up to manual transmissions.

While we love this combination, it's not to say that the crazy turbocharged Porche's over the years aren't good cars, but there brand has been built on crisp sounding N/A coupes with a kick.

Thankfully, Porsche is extremely aware of this, and during a recent interview, the boss of Porsche GT promised to keep things this way for at least another decade. Andreas Preuninger explained to Whichcar how driving an N/A car with a manual transmission is "like medicine", and the beauty in doing things yourself.

"I think we have an advantage in the market over the competition because everybody has skipped and deleted the atmospheric engine and deleted even the manual gearbox," Preuninger said.

"That’s a mistake! Because if you look at the take rates on the GT model side, in some markets half of the cars are manual and everybody is longing for a car like this with a normally aspirated, high revving engine. It’s not an A-to-B means of transportation. It’s something you do for yourself, it’s something you do for pleasure and in that case it’s a healthy car, it’s like medicine because everybody is grinning and that’s healthy," he added.

Porsche infamously ditched the manual transmission in the 911 GT3 back in the 991 generation, and it wasn't good. Thankfully, the brand released its mistake, and brought it back into production.

As well as commenting on the manual transmission debate, Preuninger also weighed in on the EV topic at Porsche. He believes that the GT brand and the electric models such as the Taycan will work together perfectly to cater to every aspect of the automotive market.

As to how well Porsche's electric endeavours go is anyone's guess right now, but we're just happy that they see the value in the old sports car formula, and should be seeing a few more three-pedalled cars leaving the factory in years to come.