Porsche reveals 718 Cayman GT4 and Spyder with flat six engine

Porsche has revealed new range-topping versions of its 718 sports car lineup – the 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder.

Sharing a 4.0-litre flat-six engine and a six-speed manual transmission (no automatic ‘box is available) the Cayman GT4 hard-top and the Spyder convertible are closely related but set up with different driving in mind, focusing on track and road respectively.

Both cars use the same chassis, with different aerodynamic setups, and both have a mechanical limited slip differential at the back.

The Cayman GT4’s aerodynamic package produces 50 percent more downforce, much of which is generated by a rear diffuser and the fixed rear wing. The Spyder has a mechanical spoiler that raises at 120km/h. Porsche says that it is the “first model in the Boxster lineup to generate aerodynamic downforce over the rear axle”.

That six-cylinder naturally aspirated engine produces 308kW and delivers peak torque of 420Nm at between 5,000 and 6,800rpm; the red line sits at 8,000rpm, making this one of the highest-revving engines on the market.

Both cars will be capable of reaching 100km/h in just 4.4 seconds, the Cayman GT4 having a slight edge on top speed alone; the soft top will stop accelerating 2km/h earlier at 300km/h, compared to the GT4’s 302km/h.

Despite these relatively modest figures, Porsche's two new 718 models, the Cayman GT4 in particular, promise to become new benchmarks in the sports car segment. Cheaper models in the 718 lineup offer a four-cylinder turbocharged boxer engine, which has proven controversial with critics.

While pricing in markets like the UK has been confirmed (the Cayman GT4 priced from £75,348, and the 718 Spyder £73,405), New Zealand pricing is still to be announced.

Only the Cayman will be available with the Clubsport package, which comes with a steel roll cage, a fire extinguisher and a six-point seatbelt on the driver’s side.

- Telegraph UK