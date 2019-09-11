Porsche reveals pricing for 2020 911 coupe and cabriolet models

Porsche New Zealand has announced it’s adding the all-wheel–drive 911 Carrera 4 coupe and cabriolet to its line-up, with the first customer orders set to arrive in the second quarter of 2020.

These models follow the introduction of the standard 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera Cabriolet,

The 911 Carrera 4 Coupé is priced from $231,900 and the 911 4 Carrera cabriolet is $246,900.

Porsche New Zealand says these vehicles can be ordered now.

Like the 2020 911 Carrera models, the new 911 Carrera 4 and 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet are powered by a twin-turbo 3-litre flat six engine fitted with model-specific turbochargers, developing 283 kW at 6500 rpm and 440Nm of torque from 1950 to 5,000 rpm.

Fitted with the standard 8-speed PDK transmission, the 2020 911 Carrera 4 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds. When equipped with the optional Sport Chrono Package, this time drops to 4.0 seconds.

The 2020 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet accelerates to 100 km/h from standstill in just 4.4 seconds, and in 4.2 seconds flat when equipped with the optional Sport Chrono Package. Top track speed is 291 km/h for the 911 Carrera 4 and 289 km/h for the 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet.

Like on the 911 Carrera 4S models, the increased performance of the 911 Carrera 4 models underwent a further development of the front axle drive. The clutch and differential unit is now water-cooled and has reinforced clutches to increase durability and load capacity.

The increased actuating torques at the clutch improve the latter’s adjustment accuracy and thus the capability of the driven front axle, says Porsche.

The enhanced front axle drive in combination with Porsche Traction Management (PTM) promote an increase in traction on snow, as well as in wet and dry conditions.

The new 911 Carrera 4 and 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet are equipped with PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management). Like on the other 2020 911 Carrera models, the electronically variable damping system comes standard and offers two selectable modes, “Normal” and “Sport”, emphasizing ride quality and handling.

The only visual distinction between the standard 911 Carrera 4 and the 911 Carrera 4S derivatives are the exhausts. The standard 911 Carrera 4 models feature one rectangular, single-tube tailpipe on each side, while the 4S models are fitted with a set of round twin-tailpipes on each side. The optional Sport Exhaust system distinguished by two oval tailpipes can be ordered for all models.

Inside, the new 911 Carrera 4 shares the interior with the previously introduced standard 911 Carrera and S models, including re-designed seats, the traditional centrally positioned tachometer, and the new Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system with a 10.9in touch screen and improved connectivity. A control panel of five buttons with the look of classic toggle switches creates the transition to the centre console controls.