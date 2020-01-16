Porsche Taycan Turbo S revealed as least efficient EV on the US market

Upon unveiling, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S was supposed to be the super EV to take on Tesla and beat it at its own game, but according to a recent report released by EPA, it's going to have some difficulty with that.

Late last year, the lower Turbo model received a range rating of just 323km from the EPA, which was significantly lower than the German brand's claimed range of 480km on one charge.

As expected, the range-topping Turbo S is even less efficient and the Environmental Protection Agency in the US has given it a range rating of just 308km, which is almost 20km less than the lower-spec model.

In Porsche's defence, we can imagine that it had set out to create more of an electric sports car with crazy performance than a traditional four-door vehicle, but these numbers make the Tesla Model S shine.

Just like fuel efficiency ratings, higher numbers in the EPAs MPGe ratings translate to more efficient cars. The Taycan Turbo received a rating of 68MPGe last year, and the Taycan Turbo S has just been given 69MPGe.

Unfortunately, this means that the electric Porsche falls behind bulky electric SUVs such as the Tesla Model X Performance (79MPGe) or the Audi E-Tron (74MPGe).

If we were to compare apples with apples here, the Tesla Model S received a 97MPGe an excellent figure for a performance sedan that can match the Taycan Turbo S on track.

On the other hand, the Taycan Turbo received 450km in the Euopean-based WLTP cycle, which is significantly more than what the EPA gave it. The Turbo S is in the same boat, with a 418km WLTP rating.

This discrepancy might be down to the EPA's more vigorous testing procedure, or another variable that they're failing to mention.

Either way, those that are after a $300,000 electric Porsche obviously aren't too worried about how far their money goes, and the Porsche badge along with the 0-100km/h time will mean more to them than an EPA rating.