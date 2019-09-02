Post Malone purchases one-off, $4.7 million Bugatti Chiron

For as long as the genre has been around, hip hop artists have had an affinity with luxury and high-performance cars like no other. From the "pimped out" Cadillacs of the early 2000s, to Kanye's eclectic collection of vehicles, nothing seems out of reach for these "ballers".

Despite the fact that American musician Post Malone has only been in the spotlight for a couple of years, the star has wasted no time in accumulating an impressive car collection that includes a range of luxury, classic, and performance cars, one of which being a six-wheeled Hennessey VelociRaptor.

View this post on Instagram Swipe to get inside ➡️ A post shared by Alex (@frozenfraim) on Jun 30, 2019 at 5:34pm PDT

Topping this list of Lamborghinis, Mclarens and Rolls Royces is this brand new Bugatti Chiron that has been finished in pearl white. While it may not fit the technical specifications of a 'one-off' car, no other Chiron has been completed to this spec.

Inside, the white theme is continued throughout the cabin as the seats and dash are finished in a gorgeous white leather. Besides the leather, the only other colours in the cabin come from the polished steel fittings and carbon fibre accents.

Behind the cabin of this beauty sits Bugatti's signature quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre W16 which pumps out a massive 1,1013kW and 1600Nm of torque. This allows the French beast to accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 2.4 seconds and top out at 420km/h.

While Post hasn't posted much about the car on his social media, a brief clip that was uploaded to his story showed the explaining how it is nothing like any of his previous cars, and saying that he "loves it".

Considering that this Chiron set the star back around US$3 million (NZ$4.7 million), you'd hope that he's enjoying every single one of those 1500 horses underneath the engine cover.