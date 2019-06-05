Home / News / 'Powering into the future': Spark's multi-million dollar fleet of Mini hybrids

By NZ Herald • 05/06/2019
Photo / NZ Herald
Photo / NZ Herald

Spark is today receiving some of 100-plus new leased Mini hybrids, as it furthers its sustainability strategy.

Staff at the telco and digital services provider's Victoria St national headquarters were out at around 6am to take delivery of the Mini Countryman Cooper S E 2019 five-door vehicles.

The cars will replace petrol vehicles, each new Mini worth around $60,000 and now being driven off transporters.

Vehicles are being angle parked in a row beside the footpath on Hardinge St, outside one of the main entranceways to Spark's HQ.

All the new plug-in electric vehicles are white and branded "powering into the future" with Spark's star-shaped logo alongside.

Spark has electric charging stations in its building between Victoria St, Hardinge St and Dock St.

Spark's sales staff will be using the distinctive new vehicles which are being leased.

- NZ Herald

