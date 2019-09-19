Pricing confirmed for McLaren's ambitious V8-powered super GT

In May McLaren unveiled their new GT — an alternative, mid-engined, two-door, two-seater take on the luxury cruiser segment.

Adopting a fairly significant amount of visual changes compared to its Sport Series brethren (think McLaren 540 C and 600LT), it increased in length to improve the amount of storage space. And it retained V8 power, in the form of a 4.0-litre twin-turbo unit making 456kW and 630Nm.

Following the global launch of the McLaren GT (Driven's full on-the-ground debrief to come), local foundation pricing has been confirmed.

When it lands in New Zealand later this year, the GT will start for $367,900 plus on-road costs.

Within McLaren's ranks, that places the GT just over a grand underneath the $369,000 570S Spider and simultaneously well under the $410,000 600LT track beast.

Outside of McLaren's offerings, the GT stacks up interestingly against the rest of the luxury GT segment. The much bigger, much beefier Bentley Continental GT is priced from $441,720, while Ferrari's curiously shaped GTC4 Lusso T starts from $473,000.

At the other end of the scale is the Lexus LC 500 and Aston Martin DB11. The latter starts at $355,000 in its 12-cylinder AMR trim, and the Japanese upstart (in its V8 form) is a snip at $215,000.

“The new McLaren GT combines competition levels of performance with continent-crossing capability, wrapped in a beautiful body and true to McLaren’s ethos of designing superlight cars with a clear weight advantage over rivals," says McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt.

"Designed for distance, it provides the comfort and space expected of a Grand Tourer, but with a level of agility never experienced before in this segment. In short, this is a car that redefines the notion of a Grand Tourer in a way that only a McLaren could.”

