Project Monaro: Holden to revive an Aussie muscle legend

With Holden turning their attention to front-wheel drive liftbacks and SUVs, news of the Australian brand reviving a classic two-door muscle car seems too good to be true, and it is — well sort of.

While they aren't mass producing any new Monaros, the brand has decided to embark on restoring an older model and selling it off to one lucky Australian buyer.

The lucky Monaro that is getting restored is a 2004 CV8 model with over 200,000 kilometres on the clock. At the hands of Holden, the car will be restored to modern standards, and fitted with brand new technology.

ACDelco, Holden's parts and service offshoot is handling the actual work on the car, with Supercars legend Craig Lowndes offering his input.

The finished product will feature a bespoke suspension set up built by Triple Eight racing engineers, and use parts from Sachs.

Coming out of the factory fitted with an LS1, the car was a hoot to drive already, but these engineers have been given the task of improving the Monaro's "big three", which is how the car goes, turns and stops.

In true performance car fashion, the upgrades don't stop at the performance figures, and members of the original Monaro team have been tasked with updating the interior and exterior looks of the car.

Once everything has been ticked off the list, the car will be put to the test at the hands of Lowndes at Holden's Lang Lang facility, and then will later make its official debut at the Sandown Supercar meeting.

After the Monaro has done its dash on the track, one lucky Holden parts and service customer will win the "money can't buy" car.

“Like many Australians, I grew up with the Monaro. It’s such a thrill to be working on such a special project with the team at Holden,” Lowndes said, when talking about the special project.