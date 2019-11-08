Pull wheelies from the factory with Mopar's insane Dodge Challenger Drag Pak

In standard SEMA fashion, this year's show was filled with new cars, big power, and a grand total of 43 2020 Toyota Supras for the internet to drool over.

While most manufacturers were overshadowed by Toyota's revival of the legendary Supra, it didn't stop them from pulling out all the stops, including this insane strip-only Challenger that blurs the lines between streetcars and fully-fledged race cars.

Before you jump to Hellcat conclusions, you won't find the familiar 6.2-litre supercharged engine sitting under the hood of the 2020 Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak, instead, you'll find a smaller supercharged 5.8-litre lump.

Power figures for this engine haven't been released, but considering that it is able to wrinkle the slicks and lift the front wheels off the strip at launch were guessing that it packs a similar figure to that of the 850hp Demon.

A heavy duty drive train has been developed for the Drag Pak, which includes a T400 three-speed transmission with a Kwik-Shift manual shifter, a lightweight driveshaft, and a Racepak Smartwire programmable power distribution centre.

As this is a track-only vehicle, the wheelie bar and the parachute mount are integrated into the chassis as standard. While it won't be cracking seven seconds down the quarter-mile, and SFI-specification roll cage is also installed, allowing for runs as quick as 7.5 seconds.

While the body may look like that of a standard road-going Hellcat's, the red, white and blue livery has been designed as a throwback to the American muscle car era of the 1970s.

"Mopar and Dodge//SRT collaborated to make this factory production-based Challenger Drag Pak not only a forced to be reckoned with at the strip but also an instant collectable for Mopar enthusiasts," said Mark Bosanac, Head of Mopar Service. "Our legacy has been won at the track by the women and men who pour all they have into being the best. This new Challenger Drag Pak gives them the tools to stay in front of the competition."

Only 50 examples of the 2020 Challenger Drag Pak will be built, and we highly doubt that any are going to leave the United States. Pricing is set to be revealed at a later date, and we can expect it to be well into the six-figure range.