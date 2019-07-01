Race-ready rental: iconic 1966 Shelby Mustang GT350H comes up for sale

Jeremy Clarkson once said that rental cars were the "fastest cars in the world", and while his reasoning was quite creative, it seemed to make sense in the context of the Top Gear episode.

Jezza was referring to a Toyota Corolla when he said that, and while it might've been the fastest rental car that was available, this rental Mustang would've blown the doors off it, and looked a lot cooler while doing it.

Only 1000 GT350Hs were built by Shelby for Hertz, and were targeted to the more enthusiastic customers of the rental firm. These purpose-built Shelby GT350 were given an H at the end of their name, and have gained quite the cult following since.

This example that is currently for sale on Bring A Trailer is an original GT350H that has been restored to 1966 B-Production racing specification. According to the listing, this restoration was extremely well done, and every aspect of the car was meticulously covered.

Finished in a deep black with golden stripes and racing livery, this GT350H looks the part, and is complemented by the 15-inch American Racing rimes that it sits on.

Looking at the interior, the cabin has been semi-stripped (because racecar) but the necessities are still present. A wood grain steering wheel takes pride of place, and is surrounded by the various gauges that you'd need on the track.

While the racing seats of the 60s might've done the job back then, a new bucket seat has been installed along with a racing harness to stop the driver from sliding across the cabin in tight turns.

Under the hood now sits a 298ci V8 engine which sends power to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission. This engine is good for a peak output of 288kW and 478Nm of torque.

If you're in the market for a piece of American motoring history, it doesn't get any better than this, but it does come at a price. The starting price on BaT is $111,000, and with nine days to go on the auction, we can imagine that it will go for a lot more.