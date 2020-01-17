Racing Ferrari and Porsche drivers avoid jail time after 'horrific' crash

Two supercar owners from the UK have been lucky to avoid jail time after they crashed while racing through a built-up area of Sheffield at "dangerous" speeds.

Both the Porsche Cayman and the Ferrari 458 were totalled in the accident that occurred on May 20 2018 at 2018. Witnesses told police that the two had adopted a "racing style" driving behaviours in the lead up to the crash.

Henry James Hibbs, the owner of the Porsche suffered minor injuries in the collision, while Carl Hartley, the Ferrari driver fled the scene, before turning himself in a little later on.

Upon identifying himself as the Ferrari driver in the accident, Hartley claimed that the two had crashed because the brakes had failed in his 458, a claim that was later found to be false.

Investigators also discovered that the Ferrari's airbags had deployed at 68mph (109km/h), which was 18mph more than the posted speed limit in the area of 50mph (80km/h).

While Hartley admitted to the charge of dangerous driving, Hibbs was convicted of the same charge, and was handed a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and 220 hours of unpaid work. He also lost his license for two years.

Hartley, on the other hand, was also given a suspended prison sentence, was ordered to undergo 200 hours of unpaid work, and lost his license for two years.

When speaking to the media, local Pc Rod McEnery said: "Numerous witnesses came forward, all highlighting the 'dangerous', 'unsafe' and 'racing style' behaviour that the drivers had been showcasing across South Yorkshire.

"Vehicles racing and travelling at speed are a dangerous combination and this collision could have seriously injured the drivers and innocent road users.

"I hope Hibbs and Hartley reflect on what consequences their actions could have had."