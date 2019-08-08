Ranger Raptor rival? Nissan Australia pushing for a beefed-up Navara

Ford may soon not have the only beefy double-cab ute down under if the rumours of Nissan working on a rugged Navara are true.

According to Nissan Australia, the Japanese brand is looking to take on the Ranger Raptor with big suspension upgrades in the Navara and a tough as nails aesthetic.

Investigations into potential modifications have already begun, and locally-sourced parts are high on Nissan Australia's priorities.

"I would really like to see a project vehicle that perhaps could be done in Australia that feeds into proof of concept," said Nissan Australia managing director Stephen Lester when talking to news.com.au.

Despite the range-topping Navara N-Trek being unveiled just yesterday, Lester believes that there is more than enough room at the top end for more expensive variants to come.

"If you want to put a real performance ute together there are certain things you can’t compromise on."

Following in the Ranger Raptor's steps, some serious suspension modifications would have to take place for the Navara to match its Ford-badged counterpart off-road. A beefed-up exterior would accompany these upgrades.

While Lester has been lobbying for more powerful engine options in the Navara, he doesn't think that the muscular Navara would receive any more power, just like the Ranger Raptor.

"We’d love to see it, there’s no question,” he said. “Whether I can influence enough the powers that be to make it happen and turn it into reality is yet to be seen. I wouldn’t be the only colleague of mine around the world wanting an alternative powerplant," he told news.com.au.