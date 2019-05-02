Rare 2000 HSV VTII GTS-R tipped to fetch over $100,000 in US auction

While they're a dime-a-dozen in our parts, right-hand drive Commodores in the US are something of a novelty and are quite the collector's item.

Adding on the rarity of this particular VTII, it's no surprise that this car has been tipped to fetch between NZ$75,000 and NZ$151,000 in the Mecum auction that it's listed in.

Essentially just a Callaway-tuned VTII GTS, an R was slapped on the end of the name, and the car was shipped off to the UK to sell.

Though the car's history is available on the internet, the number of GTSRs produces varies greatly based on where you're looking. According to the Mecum auction, 50 of these cars were produced although HSV forums suggest just 20.

Alongside the confusion around total units produced, it seems that not all GTS-R made it over to the UK as they have been spotted on Australian auction sites.

Mecum states in the listing that this particular example was used by GM President Bob Lutz in a road trip across the West Coast of America, and then became instrumental in the development of the Pontiac GTO.

The valuation of the car comes from its rarity and the fact it only has 42,395 kilometres on the clock but considering that it will never be road legal in the US, it's one expensive track toy.

While it's currently sitting on aftermarket wheels, the car will come on the original VT ones. The Callaway-tuned LS1 that sits under the hood produces 300kW and 510Nm of torque, two whopping figures at the time of release.

The car will go up for sale in the Indy 2019 Auction this month.