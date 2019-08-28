Rare Ferraris on display at UK exclusive event

Four very expensive prancing American horses will on display at the prized 2019 Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance at Blenheim Palace, UK next week.

The event is the most luxurious of garden parties set against the backdrop of, Blenheim Palace with the finest collection of supercars, hypercars and classic cars, along with a luxury retail village and exquisite cuisine.

When Enzo Ferrari began producing exciting and stylish sports cars under his own name and famous ‘prancing horse’ logo in the late 1940s, he realised the United States was a potential and profitable market, so he created models specifically for his new affluent American clients.

Four exceptional examples of these rare, beautiful, collectable and highly-prized American-inspired Ferraris will grace the grounds of Blenheim Palace with a dedicated ‘Ferrari Americas’ class in this year’s Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance next Thursday (UK time).

On display will include the quartet of American-influenced Ferraris will consist of a pair of early 1950s 342 Americas, plus a mid-1960s Ferrari 500 Superfast and 365 California Spider.

At the time of production, the 342 America (above) was Ferrari’s top-end grand touring model, and the forerunner to the 375 America series, the ultra-luxurious and powerful GTs for Ferrari’s wealthiest and most prestigious customers.

Only six 342 Americas were built, Salon Privé gathering two together; one being the first of only three cabriolets made - and the only one bodied by Carrozzeria Vignale – with the second example being the 1953 Geneva motor show car, which was built to be used as a rally car (being entered into the Rallye Soleil-Cannes) with a high performance engine, an extra-large fuel tank, and even a rally timer.

In the mid-1960s examples of Ferrari’s rare and luxurious 500 Superfast flagship coupé (below) were presented at Salon Privé were bought by the elite “jet set” and celebrities. Owners of the Superfast included actor and comedian Peter Sellers, The Aga Khan, documentary director Gunter Sachs and the Shah of Persia.

The 500 Superfast at Salon Privé will be the last of 36 examples built, and one of only two ‘Series 2’ RHD cars made.

Finishing off the quartet of ‘Ferrari Americas’ will be a 1967 365 California Spider (below) delivered new to Luigi Chinetti Motors in the USA; this car being one of an elite group of only 14 examples produced between 1966 and 1967.

As a total package, the 365 California was designed to appeal to Ferrari’s premium customers who demanded a more exclusive and striking style of grand touring coachwork.

These four Ferraris will join other classic examples of Maranello’s finest models, as well as the rarest models from 18 other marques, all participating in the Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance at Blenheim Palace.