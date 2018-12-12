Rejoice! Waitomo offers Aucklanders petrol for under $2 per litre

Auckland motorists will be happy to hear that for the first time since June petrol will be under $2 per litre at Waitomo petrol stations.

From tomorrow, all its Auckland Waitomo fuel stops will be selling unleaded 91 at $1.999 a litre, premium 95 at $2.129 a litre and diesel at $1.399.

Because of the regional and national fuels taxes, Aucklanders have not seen prices this low since June this year.

Outside if Auckland, the rest of the country also gets to be part of the cheap deals Waitomo is offering, with unleaded 91 at $1.899 a litre, premium 95 at $2.029 a litre and diesel at $1.299.

Waitomo Group Managing Director Jimmy Ormsby said with Christmas just around the corner Waitomo wanted to put money back in Kiwi's pockets.

"As a 100 per cent Kiwi-owned and operated, third-generation family business, we want to deliver Kiwis a fairer deal. If our competitive Waitomo price can spread a bit of Christmas joy to other Kiwis, then we're stoked to be able to do that."

Waitomo's low fuel prices have led to greater price competition in the areas it operates.

The company has plans for further expansion, with the announcement of three new fuel stops in Wellington, Papamoa and Rotorua.

"Waitomo's disruption of the market isn't stopping anytime soon," said Ormsby.

"There are many other places in New Zealand, especially in the South Island, that are still missing out. That's not fair and it's not the Kiwi way."

"Our Waitomo price is a fair deal for all Kiwis, and we'll keep delivering that."

Established in Te Kuiti more than 70 years ago by Desmond Ormsby, Waitomo Group now has more than 50 fuel stops stretching from Paihia in the north and as far south as Foxton.

