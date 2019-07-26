Renault Megane RS Trophy-R smashes another Honda Civic Type R track record

The devastating reign of the Honda Civic Type R over tracks around the world is finally coming to an end now that the incredibly-hot Renault Megane RS Trophy-R is making the rounds.

Smashing the Type R's record at the Nurburgring by just under four seconds earlier this year, the French hatch has moved on to Spa-Francorchamps, where it completed the lap in 2:48.338.

This lap was more than five seconds quicker than the Civic's lap, making the Renault the fastest front-wheel drive production car around the Nurburgring and now Spa-Francorchamps.

First setting that Nurburgring record, Laurent Hurgon, blasted around Spa-Francorchamps in the same Trophy-R to set this record.

"I am, once again, really proud and delighted. Spa-Francorchamps is one of the favourite European circuits for drivers. It is very fast and complex, and the car is perfect for this configuration", said Hurgon, "The work done on the aerodynamic balance proved its value. The sensation in the Raidillon, Pouhon and Blanchimont corners was really excellent. What a pleasure!"

Using the exact same engine as the regular Trophy model, the Megane RS Trophy-R features a stripped-down interior where the back seats have been removed along with an array of other weight-saving techniques.

This means that the Trophy-R weighs about 130kg less than the more passenger-friendly Trophy variant.

Renault announced that New Zealand would be receiving a few Trophy-R models, but with a $95K price tag attached, the Type R seems like the better buy.