Renault's Type R-killing Megane R.S Trophy-R heading to NZ

After blitzing the time that the Honda Civic Type R held for two years at the Nurburgring, the Renault Megane R.S Trophy-R became the fastest front-wheel drive car around the ring, a record that it still has.

The incredibly hot French hatch burst onto the scene when it cut down the record that the Honda had held for two years on the ring, and now it is headed our way.

Labelled the "most high performance production car Renault has ever put on the market," the Trophy-R is not a hatchback for the faint of heart.

The incredibly hot French hatch is based on the standard Megane RS Trophy, and uses the same 1.8-litre turbocharged engine, which produces 221kW and 400Nm of torque. A six-speed manual transmission exclusively sends all this power to the front wheels.

While the Trophy-R shares quite a few similarities with the Trophy, the main difference is the weight figure. Renault hasn't released an official figure for the Trophy-R, but the curb weight has said to have been cut down by around 130kg without options. This would put it in the ballpark of 1300kg.

To achieve this weight saving, the alloy wheels have been replaced by a set of carbon fibre ones, the rear seats have been removed, and a carbon fibre bonnet was installed.

Renault didn't stop with the performance parts there though; the Trophy-R sits on an all-new suspension system, Bridgestone Potenza tyres, and Brembo carbon ceramic brakes.

In Henry Ford fashion, the Trophy-R will only be offered in white, and Renault have started taking orders for January 2020 deliveries.

The Trophy-R starts at $95K, which is a significant amount more than the $60K Honda Civic Type R, but it does come with the world's fastest front-wheel drive production car bragging rights.